Global News Hour at 6 BC January 9 2021 9:53pm 02:01 B.C. student steps up to help peers learn during COVID-19 pandemic A Vancouver high school student is working to fill a desperate need for B.C. families struggling to deal with remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7566509/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7566509/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?