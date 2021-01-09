Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 9 2021 9:53pm
02:01

B.C. student steps up to help peers learn during COVID-19 pandemic

A Vancouver high school student is working to fill a desperate need for B.C. families struggling to deal with remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

