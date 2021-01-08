Menu

Politics
January 8 2021 11:19pm
02:59

Trump’s Twitter account suspended ‘permanently’

Twitter has permanently suspended US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account following violent riots in the US Capitol this week. Erica Vella reports.

