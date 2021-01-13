Menu

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defends decision to ban Trump, warns of dangerous precedent

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 13, 2021 10:22 pm
Click to play video 'Trump’s Twitter account suspended ‘permanently’' Trump’s Twitter account suspended ‘permanently’
WATCH: Trump's Twitter account suspended 'permanently'

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence with a Twitter thread defending his company’s ban of U.S. President Donald Trump as the right decision, but warned that it could set a dangerous precedent.

Read more: Donald Trump impeached for the 2nd time

The ban, he said, revealed Twitter’s “failure” to create an open and healthy space for what Dorsey calls the “global public conversation.”

Click to play video 'Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s account' Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s account
Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s account

But the Twitter co-founder had little specific to say about how Twitter or other Big Tech companies could avoid such choices in the future.

Read more: YouTube to bar Trump from uploading videos for 7 days following U.S. Capitol riot

Trump was permanently suspended from the platform on Friday, two days after thousands of his supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol leaving five people dead.

-With a file from Global News

© 2021 The Canadian Press
