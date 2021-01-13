Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defends decision to ban Trump, warns of dangerous precedent

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence with a Twitter thread defending his company’s ban of U.S. President Donald Trump as the right decision, but warned that it could set a dangerous precedent.
The ban, he said, revealed Twitter’s “failure” to create an open and healthy space for what Dorsey calls the “global public conversation.”
But the Twitter co-founder had little specific to say about how Twitter or other Big Tech companies could avoid such choices in the future.
