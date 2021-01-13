Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defends decision to ban Trump, warns of dangerous precedent

Send this page to someone via email

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence with a Twitter thread defending his company’s ban of U.S. President Donald Trump as the right decision, but warned that it could set a dangerous precedent.

The ban, he said, revealed Twitter’s “failure” to create an open and healthy space for what Dorsey calls the “global public conversation.”

But the Twitter co-founder had little specific to say about how Twitter or other Big Tech companies could avoid such choices in the future.

Trump was permanently suspended from the platform on Friday, two days after thousands of his supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol leaving five people dead.

