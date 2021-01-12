YouTube to bar Trump from uploading videos for 7 days following U.S. Capitol riot

Send this page to someone via email

YouTube says it has removed new content from Donald Trump‘s account, and will bar the U.S. president from uploading any new videos to the channel for seven days.

“After review and in light of recent concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” the platform said in a statement posted to Twitter.

The company said it will also be “indefinitely” disabling comments on the YouTube channel.

YouTube said the president’s account has now received its first strike.

According to the platform’s community guidelines, a second strike will result in a two-week ban from uploading content, while a third strike would result in the channel being permanently removed.

YouTube is the latest social media company to take action against the president after thousands of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The violent protests left five people dead, including one Capitol police officer.

On Friday, Twitter permanently suspended the Republican president from its platform.