Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

YouTube to bar Trump from uploading videos for 7 days following U.S. Capitol riot

By Hannah Jackson Global News
President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Washington. The President is traveling to Texas.
President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Washington. The President is traveling to Texas. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

YouTube says it has removed new content from Donald Trump‘s account, and will bar the U.S. president from uploading any new videos to the channel for seven days.

“After review and in light of recent concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” the platform said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Read more: U.S. House votes to urge Pence to invoke 25th amendment, help remove Trump from office

The company said it will also be “indefinitely” disabling comments on the YouTube channel.

YouTube said the president’s account has now received its first strike.

According to the platform’s community guidelines, a second strike will result in a two-week ban from uploading content, while a third strike would result in the channel being permanently removed.

YouTube is the latest social media company to take action against the president after thousands of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The violent protests left five people dead, including one Capitol police officer.

On Friday, Twitter permanently suspended the Republican president from its platform.

