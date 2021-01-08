Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
January 8 2021 6:59pm
01:42

Coronavirus: 10 inmates at Sask. Regional Psychiatric Centre receive vaccine

40 Canadian inmates received the Moderna vaccine Friday.

Advertisement

Video Home