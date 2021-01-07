Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
January 7 2021 7:00pm
01:41

Second-degree murder charge laid in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021

Kevin Michael Hollman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Debbie Hollman, Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021.

Advertisement

Video Home