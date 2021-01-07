Menu

Global News Morning BC
January 7 2021 10:28am
02:37

Undermining democracy through social media

Mediated Reality Founder Jesse Miller discusses how social media has been serving the needs of Donald Trump in his efforts to spread disinformation and incite his supporters.

