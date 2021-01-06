Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 6 2021 8:02pm
01:19

Southgate Centre attack victims’ family speaks about hate-fuelled crime

The daughter and sister of the two women attacked in the parking lot of Southgate Centre is speaking out about her family’s ongoing struggle. Sarah Ryan reports.

Advertisement

Video Home