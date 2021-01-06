Global News Morning Edmonton January 6 2021 4:52pm 03:43 Political commentator Janet Brown on UCP travel controversy Janet Brown, political commentator spoke about the resignations by cabinet ministers and punishments to political caucus members in the provinces following travel over the holidays. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7559409/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7559409/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?