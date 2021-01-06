Global News at 10 Regina January 6 2021 11:19am 04:14 Doctor shares experience of being first to be vaccinated in Saskatchewan Critical care physician Dr. Jeffrey Betcher of Regina shares his experience of being the first person to be vaccinated in Saskatchewan. Doctor shares experience of being first to be vaccinated in Saskatchewan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7558563/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7558563/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?