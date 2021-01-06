Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
January 6 2021 11:19am
04:14

Doctor shares experience of being first to be vaccinated in Saskatchewan

Critical care physician Dr. Jeffrey Betcher of Regina shares his experience of being the first person to be vaccinated in Saskatchewan.

