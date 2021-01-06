Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
January 6 2021 8:51am
01:27

Christmas tree pickup gets underway in Montreal

With the holidays over, the city of Montreal has commenced its annual Christmas tree collection effort. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

Advertisement

Video Home