Backpacks For The Homeless
January 5 2021 8:14pm
02:13

Man, who once called the streets home, launches new backpack program to help the homeless population in West Kelowna

It is a concept that has been successful in larger centres and now the initiative, aimed at helping the homeless population, has been launched in the Central Okanagan. It involves backpacks filled with daily necessities being distributed to those in need. And as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the man behind it is also hoping to soon provide another tool to make life a tad easier and safer for those who call the streets home.

