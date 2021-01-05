Global News at Noon BC January 5 2021 3:30pm 00:52 More Surrey protests in support of farmers in India B.C. support of farmer’s protests in India has been going strong for more than a month. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7556905/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7556905/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?