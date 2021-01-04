Menu

Convention Centre
January 4 2021 8:14pm
01:58

Filling vaccination spots

The first provincial vaccination supersite opened Monday at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg, but as Brittany Greenslade reports, getting an appointment is still proving to be difficult for some.

