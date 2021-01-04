Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 4 2021 8:01pm
02:00

Alberta doctors critical of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Some Alberta doctors are levying criticism at the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the province. Julia Wong reports.

