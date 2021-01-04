Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Alberta Tourism
January 4 2021 7:12pm
01:53

COVID-19: Alberta tourism industry suffers as UCP MLAs vacation out of country

Alberta tourism stakeholders are among those voicing their criticism of government officials who chose to travel abroad over the holidays. Taz Dhaliwal has more.

Advertisement

Video Home