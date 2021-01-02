Menu

Canada
January 2 2021 6:48pm
01:55

Quebec gets its first snowfall of 2021

Montrealers woke up to piles of snow on Saturday. As Global’s Olivia O’Malley reports, many were happy to spend the first Saturday of the year outdoors doing winter activities.

