Snowfall warning in effect for central, southeastern Quebec; lifted for Montreal area

A snowfall warning is in place for much of south-eastern and central Quebec on Saturday.

Environment Canada says up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the affected area, potentially complicating travel in the region.

The warning is in effect for the Quebec City area, the Eastern Townships, Drummondville – Bois-Franc, Beauce, Mauricie, Montmagny – L’Islet and the Richelieu Valley – Saint-Hyacinthe.

A snowfall warning that had been issued for Montreal and its surrounding suburbs shortly before 5 a.m. was lifted about six hours later.

Snow has been falling in the Montreal area for around 12 hours, with the forecast calling for between 10 and 15 centimetres overall.

A provincewide warning issued by Quebec’s transport ministry on Dec. 30 advising against non-essential travel due to weather conditions remains in effect.

