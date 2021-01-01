Menu

World
January 1 2021 8:38pm
01:06

B.C. farmers organize New Year’s Day convoy to show solidarity

Dozens of farmers took part in a New Year’s Day convoy Friday, showing support for farmers protesting in India who say the government’s new rules threaten their livelihood.

