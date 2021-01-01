World January 1 2021 8:38pm 01:06 B.C. farmers organize New Year’s Day convoy to show solidarity Dozens of farmers took part in a New Year’s Day convoy Friday, showing support for farmers protesting in India who say the government’s new rules threaten their livelihood. B.C. farmers hold New Year’s Day convoy to show support for protesting Indian farmers <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7551200/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7551200/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?