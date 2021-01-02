Large Surrey convoy in support of farmers in India postponed

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers of a large Surrey rally in support of farmers in India have postponed the event, citing COVID-19 safety precautions.

It comes after Surrey RCMP warned the public about possible traffic congestion associated with the event.

Police said more than 1,000 vehicles were expected to gather at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre at noon, then travel to the Indian consulate in downtown Vancouver around 4 p.m.

“Those wishing to avoid the rally and any associated traffic concerns are asked to choose an alternate route,” said police in a media release.

“It is specifically recommended to avoid the 176 Street corridor between 60 Avenue and Highway 1 between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.”

It is not clear when the event is being rescheduled to.

The rally will be the second of 2021, following a similar event on New Year’s Day.

Protesters say they’re supporting farmers in India in a dispute with the Indian government over a series of new agriculture laws.

Farmers say the new provisions are unjust, and by eliminating minimum prices will undercut their livelihoods.

The Indian government insists the new laws will improve farmers incomes by giving the access to a wider market for their produce.

The use of force by Indian police, including tear gas and batons, against peaceful protesters has drawn international condemnation, including from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.