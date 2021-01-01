Menu

Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West crash
January 1 2021 3:18pm
00:50

North-end Toronto crash leaves at least 6 injured, 1 in critical condition

At least six people were injured after a crash just before 11:30 a.m. on New Year’s day at the intersection of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

