Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
December 31 2020 5:50pm
00:53

Guests evacuated after fire at Maple Ridge hotel

Fire crews in Maple Ridge are in the mop-up stages of a big fire at a hotel along Lougheed Highway overnight. A fire also ripped through a Burnaby apartment Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Video Home