Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
December 31 2020 4:26pm
01:49

NYE rules and restrictions come under fire

New COVID-19 measures caught many people off guard but the B.C. government is saying they’re necessary to ensure safe New Year’s Eve celebrations. Nadia Stewart has the latest.

Advertisement

Video Home