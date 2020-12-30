Global News at 10 Regina December 30 2020 7:13pm 01:58 Family of Saskatoon overdose victim grieving over Christmas The family of a Saskatoon man who died from an overdose in July are grappling with their first Christmas without him. More people in the province died from overdose than COVID-19. Family of Saskatoon overdose victim grieving over Christmas <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7548480/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7548480/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?