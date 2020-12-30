Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
911
December 30 2020 2:45pm
00:55

Top 911 nuisance calls in B.C. for 2020

The company that handles 99 per cent of B.C.’s emergency calls released its top 10 list of 911 nuisance calls for 2020. Topping the list was a food order delivery complaint.

Advertisement

Video Home