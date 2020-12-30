Menu

Global News at Noon BC
December 30 2020 3:28pm
03:48

Tech Talk: Ways to use technology to improve your bathroom

Mike Agerbo of Get Connected Media shows off some fun high-tech gadgets for your bathroom, along with ways you can upgrade your space with smart home technology.

