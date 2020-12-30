Menu

Global News at 11 BC
December 30 2020 1:45am
01:59

Avalanche near Pemberton kills two snow bikers

Two men are killed in an avalanche while snow biking, as people heading into the mountains are being warned about a dangerous snowpack. Julia Foy reports.

