Global News Hour at 6 BC December 29 2020 8:52pm 01:38 Latest Surrey fatal shooting victim only 14 years old 2020 is coming to a violent end in Surrey where a 14-year-old boy from Burnaby is one of two teens killed in separate shootings in less than 24 hours. Grace Ke reports.