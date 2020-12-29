Coronavirus: Quebec health minister says Moderna vaccine coming soon, looking into reserving 2nd Pfizer dose

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Tuesday that they are hopeful they will receive doses of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 soon. He also said the province was looking into the reservation of the Pfizer vaccine for the second “booster” shot as laid out by the company’s instructions, and said they are looking into whether this might change. Public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda said they are evaluating whether using vaccines currently reserved for the second shot would provide added protection, or if they should remain reserved.