Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 28 2020 8:16pm 01:55 Clothing upcycling: Keeping cast-offs out of landfills Blenderz Garment Recyclers in Edmonton is saving hundreds of pounds of clothes from ending up in the landfill. As Sarah Ryan reports, it’s all about breathing new life into unwanted fabrics. Edmonton business aims to keep unwanted clothing out of landfills <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7545155/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7545155/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?