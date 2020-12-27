Canada December 27 2020 5:40pm 02:01 Damage at Camp Nedooae sparks sadness throughout Scouts community in N.S. Former and current Camp Nedooae participants share fond memories of site after suspicious fire destroys two buildings and damages a third. Former visitors share memories after suspicious fire destroys buildings at Nova Scotia scout camp <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7543887/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7543887/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?