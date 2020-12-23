Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 23 2020 9:14pm
02:07

Huge crowds flocking to B.C. ski hills

Despite limited numbers of passes being made available, the arrival of sunny weather has seen a flood of people heading up to the North Shore mountains. Paul Johnson.

