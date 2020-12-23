Global National December 23 2020 8:12pm 02:17 Alberta relaxes holiday rule for people who live alone People who live alone in Alberta have been granted an exemption to attend another household’s holiday gathering. Heather Yourex-West looks at the guidelines, the risks, and the reaction. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7540532/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7540532/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?