Global National
December 23 2020 8:12pm
02:17

Alberta relaxes holiday rule for people who live alone

People who live alone in Alberta have been granted an exemption to attend another household’s holiday gathering. Heather Yourex-West looks at the guidelines, the risks, and the reaction.

