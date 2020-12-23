Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Churchill
December 23 2020 12:32pm
04:05

Dog sledding in Churchill

“You meet a team. You go for a ride…. I was hooked.”
We checked in with Churchill River Mushing this morning to find out about dog sledding, and just how hard the pandemic is hitting Churchill’s tourism industry.

Advertisement

Video Home