Addictions September 23 2021 9:47pm 00:27 Indigenous mental health addictions centre first of its kind in Canada’s sub-arctic Canada’s first sub-arctic Indigenous mental health addictions centre has been launched in Churchill. Indigenous mental health addictions centre first of its kind in Canada’s sub-arctic REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217456/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217456/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?