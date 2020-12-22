Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 22 2020 4:42pm
03:54

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on the many challenges of 2020 – Part 1

Part 1 – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe sits down with Global News’ Allison Bamford and answers some of the many questions surrounding the challenges of 2020.

