Global News Hour at 6 BC December 21 2020 9:00pm 01:53 Winter storm slams B.C. On the first day of the season, a powerful winter storm has slammed into B.C., causing road closures, ferry cancellations and widespread power outages. Aaron McArthur reports Winter storm: Heavy rain, snow and strong winds sweep across southern B.C. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7536736/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7536736/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?