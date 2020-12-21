Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 21 2020 8:35pm
01:55

Canada bans flights to and from the U.K.

Following the emergence of a more-transmissable version of the coronavirus, Canada has stopped flights between the countries. Richard Zussman reports.

