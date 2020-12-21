Global News Morning Montreal December 21 2020 8:28am 04:49 Exploring the night sky without leaving the bright lights of the city Don’t let the bright lights of the city stand in the way of stargazing. Global’s Kim Sullivan uncovers the hidden wonders of urban astronomy. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7534988/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7534988/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?