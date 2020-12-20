Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 20 2020 2:54pm
04:07

Month of Giving Back: Honour House

Honorary Colonel Allan De Genova of Honour House discusses how the house acts as a home away from home for members of the armed forces and emergency services receiving medical attention in Metro Vancouver.

