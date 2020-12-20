Global News Morning BC December 20 2020 2:54pm 04:07 Month of Giving Back: Honour House Honorary Colonel Allan De Genova of Honour House discusses how the house acts as a home away from home for members of the armed forces and emergency services receiving medical attention in Metro Vancouver. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7534310/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7534310/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?