December 18 2020 6:54am
06:14

Ecology Action Centre talks NS Traffic Safety Act

We check with Kelsey Lane to find out more about the proposed new Traffic Safety Act on the way in Nova Scotia. The public can provide feedback on Using the Road Regulations until January 8, 2021.

