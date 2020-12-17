Global News Hour at 6 BC December 17 2020 10:22pm 02:05 SFU testing cellular systems to be used in space Scientists at Simon Fraser University are testing communications systems that will play a vital role in the new mission to the moon. Paul Johnson reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7530285/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7530285/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?