Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 17 2020 10:22pm
02:05

SFU testing cellular systems to be used in space

Scientists at Simon Fraser University are testing communications systems that will play a vital role in the new mission to the moon. Paul Johnson reports.

Advertisement

Video Home