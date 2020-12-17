Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 17 2020 8:50am
05:09

A look back and what’s to come for former Liberal MP Marlene Jennings

Marlene Jennings has taken on a new role. She joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about her vision for the English-speaking communities across Quebec.

