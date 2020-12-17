Global News Morning Montreal December 17 2020 8:50am 05:09 A look back and what’s to come for former Liberal MP Marlene Jennings Marlene Jennings has taken on a new role. She joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about her vision for the English-speaking communities across Quebec. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7527938/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7527938/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?