Global News at 10 Regina
December 16 2020 3:33pm
01:34

4th-year university students in Saskatchewan called upon to substitute teach

The board that certifies Saskatchewan teachers is granting temporary permits to fourth-year university students to help relieve some of the staffing challenges in schools.

