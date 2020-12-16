Economy December 16 2020 10:36am 02:44 Market and Business Report Dec. 16 2020 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Robert Tetrault updates us on the Bank of Canada, breaks down why the dollar is doing so well, and tells us about the Tilray and Aphria merger. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7525634/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7525634/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?