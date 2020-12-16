Menu

Economy
December 16 2020 10:36am
02:44

Market and Business Report Dec. 16 2020

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Robert Tetrault updates us on the Bank of Canada, breaks down why the dollar is doing so well, and tells us about the Tilray and Aphria merger.

