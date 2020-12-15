Menu

Global National
December 15 2020 8:26pm
02:21

Alberta ICUs are getting crowded with COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 patients are flooding intensive care units in Alberta’s hospitals. As Heather Yourex-West explains, exhausted staff are nearing a breaking point.

