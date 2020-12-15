Global National December 15 2020 8:26pm 02:21 Alberta ICUs are getting crowded with COVID-19 patients COVID-19 patients are flooding intensive care units in Alberta’s hospitals. As Heather Yourex-West explains, exhausted staff are nearing a breaking point. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7524985/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7524985/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?