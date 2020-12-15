Menu

60 Cases
December 15 2020 8:01pm
Coronavirus: Interior Health reporting community cluster at Big White Ski Resort

A big regroup at the Big White Ski Resort taking place – yesterday we were told two staff members had tested positive – and it looked like the COVID-19 situation was contained and under control.
A much different story unravelling today as interior health has released the results of a massive round of testing that took place there this weekend. We now know that 60 people on the ski hill near Kelowna have tested positive for the virus.

