Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
December 15 2020 4:44pm
02:04

Nova Scotians to begin receiving COVID-19 immunizations

The first group receiving their shots will be front-line healthcare workers, but as Alicia Draus reports long-term care residents and staff have also been identified as top priority.

Advertisement

Video Home