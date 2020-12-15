Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
December 15 2020 9:26am
03:53

Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper on police budget

Police Chief Troy Cooper joins Global News Morning and says there will be increased enforcement for those who deliberately ignore public health orders, and discusses the city’s police budget.

