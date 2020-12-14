Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 14 2020 8:02am
04:04

A Montreal doctor receives one of Canada’s highest honours

Retiring Montreal obstetrician Dr. Alice Benjamin has received the Order of Canada. Global’s Laura Casella looks back at her remarkable career.

